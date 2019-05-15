Nexen Tire Partner Manchester City Wins Back-to-Back Premier League Championships

Nexen Tire is celebrating the win of Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), its official partner of the English Premier League, on its victory in the 2018/19 Premier League title for two years in a row.

On May 12, Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (Brighton) 4-1, making it the sixth league title to be won by the Club. Throughout the season, Manchester City and Liverpool went back and forth trading the lead. When the championship for the 2018-19 season drew near, Manchester City’s last game against Brighton was a significant win as the Club has won the Carabao Cup and Premier League for the second year in a row.

Nexen Tire extended its multi-year partnership with Manchester City in March 2017 and is scheduled to launch various local and international events for B2B and B2C to celebrate Manchester City’s win, the company says.