News/Nexen Tire
May 15, 2019

Nexen Tire Partner Manchester City Wins Back-to-Back Premier League Championships

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Mitchell 1’s SocialCRM Achieves Google Partner Status

GRI to Showcase Construction Tires at Automechanika

Nexen Tire Launches 'Nexen Hero' Campaign to Honor Purple Heart Recipients

Atturo Tire Debuts Redesigned Website

USTR Releases New Tariff List on Imports from China

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

U.S. To Hike Tariffs 25% on $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Imports

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Nexen-Tires-Partner-Manchester-City-Becomes-Back-to-Back-Champions-at-th...

Nexen Tire is celebrating the win of Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), its official partner of the English Premier League, on its victory in the 2018/19 Premier League title for two years in a row.

On May 12, Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (Brighton) 4-1, making it the sixth league title to be won by the Club. Throughout the season, Manchester City and Liverpool went back and forth trading the lead. When the championship for the 2018-19 season drew near, Manchester City’s last game against Brighton was a significant win as the Club has won the Carabao Cup and Premier League for the second year in a row.

Nexen Tire extended its multi-year partnership with Manchester City in March 2017 and is scheduled to launch various local and international events for B2B and B2C to celebrate Manchester City’s win, the company says.

Show Full Article