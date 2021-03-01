Nexen Tire Launches Nexen Tire Garage, Updates Warranty

Nexen Tire America, Inc. is launching the Nexen Tire Garage, which the company describes as a digital one-stop-shop containing all of Nexen Tire’s marketing tools and resources for Nexen Tire dealers.

In addition, Nexen Tire says its warranty has been updated to include new terms. The Road Hazard Replacement Warranty now includes 3/32-inches of tread life or two years.

The company says its new website was designed to help Nexen Tire dealers access all Nexen Tire’s tools and resources as conveniently as possible. When navigating Nexen Tire Garage, dealers can access existing and newly-launched marketing tools, all available to the dealer at no cost.