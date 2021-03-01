Connect with us
Nexen-Tire-Garage

News

Nexen Tire Launches Nexen Tire Garage, Updates Warranty

The company’s new website was designed to help Nexen Tire dealers access all Nexen Tire’s tools and resources as conveniently as possible.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc. is launching the Nexen Tire Garage, which the company describes as a digital one-stop-shop containing all of Nexen Tire’s marketing tools and resources for Nexen Tire dealers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition, Nexen Tire says its warranty has been updated to include new terms. The Road Hazard Replacement Warranty now includes 3/32-inches of tread life or two years.

The company says its new website was designed to help Nexen Tire dealers access all Nexen Tire’s tools and resources as conveniently as possible. When navigating Nexen Tire Garage, dealers can access existing and newly-launched marketing tools, all available to the dealer at no cost.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Goodyear Names SVP, Global Operations, CTO

News: Carlisle TyrFil Introduces AutoFil-GenII Pump

News: Cooper to Recall Some Tires Due to Sidewall Issue

News: ATEQ TPMS Tools Launches ‘Live Sensor’ Platform

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Launches Nexen Tire Garage, Updates Warranty

on

Point S, Tatko Group Join Forces in Turkey

on

Michelin to Increase Prices on Select Passenger, LT Tires

on

General Tire Launches March/April Tire Promotion
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Underhood: Meyle Says HD Water Pumps Ensure Long Service Life

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nokian Tyres Inc.

Nokian Tyres Inc.
Contact: Olivia BarkerPhone: 877-256-7727Fax: 800-857-0329
1945 Main St., Colchester VT 05446
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B
Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Tire Dealer Profile: Jim Stocking, Park Tire Company
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service

Commerce Lowers Duties for Cheng Shin/Maxxis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine