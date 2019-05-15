Nexen Tire Launches ‘Nexen Hero’ Campaign to Honor Purple Heart Recipients

After last year’s “American Muscle for American Heroes” program, Nexen Tire America, Inc. has partnered with The Purple Heart Foundation for a second time to honor a combat-wounded veteran and Purple Heart recipient by giving away a custom 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S.

The “Nexen Hero” Campaign is designed to honor a well-deserving veteran who was wounded in combat and awarded the Purple Heart Medal by giving away a new Jeep Gladiator equipped with 35-inch Nexen Roadian MTX extreme off-road mud terrain tires and several Mopar aftermarket parts. The campaign begins on May 15 and the winning recipient, who will be selected by the Purple Heart Foundation, will be announced on National Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7.



Last year through its “American Muscle for American Heroes” program, Nexen Tire gifted Marine Cpl. Steven Diaz a custom 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T 392 Scat Pack equipped with Nexen Roadian HP Street Sport All-Season radial tires. He was selected by representatives from The Purple Heart Foundation from thousands of nominations across the country.



The Jeep Gladiator, which is being customized by legendary car builder Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs in Corona, California, will feature several Mopar aftermarket parts and other customizations, in addition to one-of-a-kind Nexen Tire and Purple Heart graphics. Pfitzer and his team at Zero to 60 Designs were the customizers behind the 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T 392 Scat Pack for the “American Muscle for American Heroes” program.



The nomination period runs May 15 to July 24. Nominees must be a member of Military Order of The Purple Heart and the Jeep Gladiator recipient will be selected by members of the Purple Heart Foundation based on a variety of factors including heroism, sacrifice and an ongoing commitment to their community.



For more information on the Purple Heart Foundation, visit purpleheartfoundation.org. Visit www.nexentireusa.com/nexenhero to nominate a Purple Heart recipient and for official giveaway rules.