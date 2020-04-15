Connect with us

Nexen Tire Adds New Distribution Center in Ohio

Nexen Tire America is opening a new distribution center located at 2190 Creekside Parkway in Lockbourne, Ohio.

The new Ohio distribution center marks the third addition to its list of U.S. distribution facilities, joining the existing two located in California and Georgia.

Nexen says Ohio was strategically chosen for its centralized location in the U.S. With three distribution centers triangulating most of the U.S., Nexen says customers can now expect shorter delivery times and lower costs. The addition of a third distribution center also allows Nexen Tire’s network of dealers nationwide to provide more resources to customers than before, the company says.

