Nexen Tire Adds New Distribution Center in Ohio

The new Ohio distribution center marks the third addition to its list of U.S. distribution facilities, joining the existing two located in California and Georgia.

Nexen says Ohio was strategically chosen for its centralized location in the U.S. With three distribution centers triangulating most of the U.S., Nexen says customers can now expect shorter delivery times and lower costs. The addition of a third distribution center also allows Nexen Tire’s network of dealers nationwide to provide more resources to customers than before, the company says.