Nexen Tire America details its 2024 U.S. motorsports program

Nexen Tire America is kicking off its 2024 U.S. motorsports program. In addition to partnering with two of last year’s Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers in Formula Drift – Federico Sceriffo and Trent Beechum – Nexen Tire said it has also added a third driver to its roster, Mike Power.

Formula Drift kicked off its 2024 season with the “Streets of Long Beach” Pro Championship event in Long Beach, CA, on April 12-13. Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competed using the company’s N’Fera Sport R tire. 2024 Nexen Tire Motorsports Formula Drift Pro drivers include:

Mike Power (Nissan Silvia);

Federico Sceriffo (Ferrari 599);

Trent Beechum (BMW).

Like last year, Nexen Tire said its Motorsports team kicked off the new year with early success in King of the Hammers where several drivers earned top placements during the race. Drivers competed using the company’s Roadian MTX Xtreme off-road tires as well as Nexen Tire’s latest all-terrain tire, the Roadian ATX.

Nexen Tire Motorsports off-road drivers include:

Chris Van Den Elzen – Champ Off-Road;

Dave Van Den Elzen – Champ Off-Road;

Ryan Mottinger – Champ Off-Road;

Woody Rose, Trent Fabrication – Ultra4 Racing;

Dylan Trent- Ultra4 Racing;

Ross Glave, Flexpoint Off-Road – Ultra4 Racing;

Mitch Bokenfohr – Ultra4 Racing;

Alex McNeil, Truth North Racing – Ultra4 Racing;

Kurtis Morris, True North Racing – Ultra4 Racing;

Sheldon Haynes, True North Racing – Ultra4 Racing;

Buddy Carlton, Carlton Custom Motorsports – Ultra4 Racing;

Matt Long, Carlton Custom Motorsports – Ultra4 Racing;

Joshua Bacsi, Team Havoc Racing – Ultra4 Racing.

“We’re extremely excited to be adding Mike Power to our Formula Drift motorsports roster,” David Siebert, motorsports manager for Nexen Tire America, said. “Having previously won rookie of the year, Power certainly has a love for the sport and we believe he will represent the Nexen Tire brand well. As for our off-road roster, we’re excited to see what lies ahead in the coming months as we continue to compete in Ultra4 Racing and AMSOIL Championship off-road.”