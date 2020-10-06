Connect with us
Nexen-Tire-AI

News

Nexen Tire Develops A.I. System to Reduce Tire Noise

The big data research for noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) was jointly conducted with Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group and Inha University in Korea.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc. says it has developed an artificial intelligence (A.I.) and big data-driven methodology aimed at reducing tire noise.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The big data research for noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) was jointly conducted with Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group and Inha University in Korea.

Since 2018, Nexen Tire conducted the joint research with Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group to increase customer satisfaction and improve the environment by reducing noise levels, the company says, adding the research is set to make an impact that can help reduce research and development (R&D) time and costs.

The company says researchers from “The Nexen University,” together with Hyundai-Kia and Inha University, were able to make use of data as well as deep-learning algorithms based on tire patterns and noise design factors to create an A.I. system that both optimizes the product and improves on the pass-by noise of automobiles and tires. Based on these results, Nexen Tire was able to create new and exclusive designs for its tires by using its own image processing technology.

Due to worldwide regulations and the increasing trend on noise-reduction for electric vehicles, Nexen Tire says it designed an anechoic chamber containing dozens of microphone sensors to measure noise, analyze pass-by noise and detect causes of noise from vehicle powertrain. In addition, Nexen Tire says it created Korea’s first four-drum research equipment facility and is currently conducting tests with actual vehicles. The results of the braking test performance on snow, hydroplaning and wet surfaces were successful with the technology that utilizes A.I. and big data. Moreover, internal and external noise generated by cars can be reduced to 1 dB (decibel) and 3 dB (decibel), respectively, says the company.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama Tire’s Fall Rebate Runs Through Oct. 31

People: Big O Tires Gets New VP/General Manager

News: Continental Launches App for Commercial Tire Dealers, Fleets

News: Bridgestone Supports Larry Fitzgerald’s First Down Fund

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Develops A.I. System to Reduce Tire Noise

on

Andreoli Software Releases New B2B E-Commerce Software

on

Yokohama Increasing Consumer Replacement Tire Prices

on

Discount Tire Opens Five New Locations
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.
Contact: Mishelle LeBlancPhone: 519-837-3331Phone: 800-572-8952Fax: 519-837-3088
70 Watson Pkwy S. Unit 8, Guelph ON N1L0C3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect