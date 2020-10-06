Nexen Tire Develops A.I. System to Reduce Tire Noise

Click Here to Read More

The big data research for noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) was jointly conducted with Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group and Inha University in Korea.

Since 2018, Nexen Tire conducted the joint research with Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group to increase customer satisfaction and improve the environment by reducing noise levels, the company says, adding the research is set to make an impact that can help reduce research and development (R&D) time and costs.

The company says researchers from “The Nexen University,” together with Hyundai-Kia and Inha University, were able to make use of data as well as deep-learning algorithms based on tire patterns and noise design factors to create an A.I. system that both optimizes the product and improves on the pass-by noise of automobiles and tires. Based on these results, Nexen Tire was able to create new and exclusive designs for its tires by using its own image processing technology.

Due to worldwide regulations and the increasing trend on noise-reduction for electric vehicles, Nexen Tire says it designed an anechoic chamber containing dozens of microphone sensors to measure noise, analyze pass-by noise and detect causes of noise from vehicle powertrain. In addition, Nexen Tire says it created Korea’s first four-drum research equipment facility and is currently conducting tests with actual vehicles. The results of the braking test performance on snow, hydroplaning and wet surfaces were successful with the technology that utilizes A.I. and big data. Moreover, internal and external noise generated by cars can be reduced to 1 dB (decibel) and 3 dB (decibel), respectively, says the company.