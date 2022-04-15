Nexen Tire Unveils 80th Anniversary Emblem

Click Here to Read More

The new commemorative emblem incorporates Nexen’s legacy and history, symbolizing the importance of the company’s long-term commitment to its consumers, Nexen says. The overall design of the emblem resembles a moving tire, demonstrating Nexen’s initiatives of meeting the different mobility needs of its consumers. The company says it will celebrate its formal 80th anniversary on May 1, 2022, which will mark the company’s incorporation.

“I’m honored to introduce this commemorative emblem and kick off our 80th-anniversary celebration,” says Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire “I am truly proud of what we have accomplished. The significance of this milestone demonstrates that our clients and workers value our efforts. I’ve also had the good fortune to work with a remarkable group of colleagues that have been making great strides toward ensuring the company’s success.”