Connect with us
Nexen-Tire-80th-anniversary

News

Nexen Tire Unveils 80th Anniversary Emblem

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Nexen Tire recently unveiled a commemorative 80th-anniversary emblem to observe the company’s eight decades in the tire manufacturing sector.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new commemorative emblem incorporates Nexen’s legacy and history, symbolizing the importance of the company’s long-term commitment to its consumers, Nexen says. The overall design of the emblem resembles a moving tire, demonstrating Nexen’s initiatives of meeting the different mobility needs of its consumers. The company says it will celebrate its formal 80th anniversary on May 1, 2022, which will mark the company’s incorporation.

“I’m honored to introduce this commemorative emblem and kick off our 80th-anniversary celebration,” says Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire “I am truly proud of what we have accomplished. The significance of this milestone demonstrates that our clients and workers value our efforts. I’ve also had the good fortune to work with a remarkable group of colleagues that have been making great strides toward ensuring the company’s success.”

Advertisement

Through the end of the 2022 anniversary year, the new 80th Anniversary emblem will be used across marketing and communications channels.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Nokian Plans to Up Capacity with EU Sanctions on Russia

News: Yokohama Promotes New Sr. Director of Supply Chain, Logistics

News: Sun Auto Acquires Superior Tire

News: Goodyear Ventures Expands Portfolio with Nova Labs Investment

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Unveils 80th Anniversary Emblem

on

Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President

on

Kal Tire on Cutting Edge of OTR Tire Recycling

on

McCarthy Tire Service Acquired Classic Tire Service, Inc.
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

WISDOM-WIN SHIPPING CO.,LTD.

Contact: Andy RodrigoPhone: +86 135 3768 4599Fax: +86 755 26582407
RM408 YONGCHUN COMMERCIAL BUILDING ,SONGGANG BLV ,SONGGANG ST,BAOAN,, SHENZHEN GUANGDONG 518000
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business
Kenda-Tire-Hannah-600x300 Kenda-Tire-Hannah-600x300

People

Hannah Mayberry Joins Kenda Tire USA as Marketing Coordinator

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

‘Quality Service After the Sale’ Sets Janesville Tire Apart
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Connect
Tire Review Magazine