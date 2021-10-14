Connect with us

Tires

Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer

Nexen said its Roadian HTX RH5 highway terrain tires are designed to ensure high levels of comfort, handling, braking and fuel efficiency for highway-specific tires
Danielle Hess

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc.’s Roadian HTX RH5 highway terrain tire has been selected as original equipment on the 2022 Wagoneer in the U.S. market. The Wagoneer is an extension of the Jeep brand, and will feature 275/55R20T Nexen Tire Roadian HTX RH5 highway terrain tires from the factory. Nexen said the tires are designed to ensure high levels of comfort, handling, braking and fuel efficiency for highway specific tires. The tire also has a four-channel groove designed to reduce hydroplaning in wet-weather driving conditions.

The Roadian HTX RH5 tires specific to the Wagoneer are now in stock at Nexen Tire Dealers nationwide, the company said.

