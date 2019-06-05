Nexen’s Custom Jeep Gladiator Will Go to Purple Heart Recipient

Nexen Tire America Inc. has announced the details of the fully-customized 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S, which will be given away on National Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7 to a combat-wounded veteran as part of the Nexen Hero program. Nexen Tire Launches ‘Nexen Hero’ Campaign to Honor Purple Heart Recipients

Featuring Nexen 35-Inch Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road Mud Terrain tires, the giveaway is sequel to the ‘American Muscle for American Heroes‘ program that ran last year.

For this year’s program, with the help of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Nexen Tire America was able to purchase one of the first publicly available 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S’s in the nation. Waiting for the Gladiator was legendary car builder Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs.

This year’s program includes five 35-in. Nexen Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road Mud Terrain tires, which have been paired with Grid GD5 off-road wheels finished in a gloss graphite milled hue. The build also features several Mopar performance and off-road parts, which have been designed for the Gladiator. The exterior of the Gladiator features Purple Heart and Nexen Tire graphics.

Companies and products partnering in the build include:

Nexen 35-inch Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road Mud Terrain Tires

Line-X Platnium bedliner featuring UV stability and a lifetime warranty

Grid G5 Off-Road Wheels

Katzkin Automotive Leather seats

Mopar Steel tube-door kit

Jeep Grab Handles

Jeep 2-inch lift complete suspension kit featuring Fox Racing shocks

Mopar Map kit for interior

Jeep three-piece Rubicon front bumper

Mopar grill and winch guard

Mopar winch guard light mounting bracket

Mopar 7-inch off-road LED light kit

Rubicon auxiliary switch bank

Mopar-brand upgraded floor mats

Program promotion by Ignite Design & Advertising, Inc. and Driven60 Integrated Brand Marketing & Communications Firm

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The Nexen Hero nomination period runs May 15 to July 24. Nominees must be a member of Military Order of The Purple Heart and the Jeep Gladiator recipient will be selected by members of the Purple Heart Foundation based on a variety of factors including heroism, sacrifice and an ongoing commitment to their community. Click here to nominate a Purple Heart recipient and for official giveaway rules.