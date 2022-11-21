Nexen Tire Nabs Two IDEA Design Awards for its Concept Tires

Two of Nexen Tire’s concept tires, the Conquerer and the Pureback, were finalists at the 2022 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) in the United States. As a joint industry-academic collaboration with students in the product design field, Nexen Tire and The Korea Design Membership Plus (KDM+) focused on creating future concept tires that can combat harsh climate conditions and environmental challenges.

Nexen designed the Conquerer specifically for usage in the winter on snowy roads. Normally, it maintains its shape all year round. According to the company, when a smart sensor detects a slick road condition, a spike on the tread extends to improve stability and mobility.

Nexen says they designed the Pureback to effectively separate and discharge microplastics produced while driving in a central capsule in real-time through an inlet between treads. By doing this, microplastics that cause tire wear will help prevent air pollution.

Nexen Tire has also obtained recognition from numerous international design awards, such as the Red Dot Design Awards and the iF Design Awards.