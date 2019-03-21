YourMechanic Adds Goodyear.com for Tire Sales and Installation Services

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and its installer network of dealers will now provide tire sales and installation services through goodyear.com to customers of YourMechanic, an interactive platform that delivers mobile repair, maintenance, inspection and reconditioning services directly to millions of consumer, mobility and fleet clients.

“Drivers want efficiency and convenience as well as optimal vehicle performance, and YourMechanic delivers on those consumer demands with its technology-enabled service model,” said Mike Dauberman, Goodyear’s chief digital officer, North America Consumer. “Working with YourMechanic and other industry disruptors is yet another extension of Goodyear’s 120-year heritage of innovation.”

YourMechanic joins Goodyear’s global innovation network that includes numerous customers, suppliers and independent start-up businesses all in the name of making the tire buying process easier.

“Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution for all auto care, for both shared and personal mobility,” said Anthony Rodio, CEO, YourMechanic. “We believe this is an important step toward realizing that vision.”