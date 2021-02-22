Newest Porsche 911 GT3 Fitted with Michelin Tires

The seventh generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 will be fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires as one of the original equipment fitments, plus the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires will be available as a dealer-fit option.

Click Here to Read More

The OE Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires have been designed specifically for the new 911 GT3, and these tires feature newly developed dual rubber compounds front and rear, the company says.

The company says Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires combine the casing design based on that of the Pilot Sport Cup 2 with motorsport rubber compounds, plus they are ready to be fitted with Michelin Track Connect sensors that enable them to be used with the Michelin Track Connect smartphone application. This application allows drivers to constantly monitor tire pressures in real time.

At the beginning of October 2020, the agreement between Porsche AG and Michelin was extended for an additional four years. In addition, Michelin is the exclusive partner of Porsche Motorsport in the GT works program WEC and the majority of the international Porsche one-make cup series, including the factory-organized Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.