New Nationwide Aftermarket-Specific Business Brokerage Website Launched

Art Blumenthal LLC, an automotive aftermarket-specific business broker, has unveiled a redesigned website to create an online and mobile phone experience focused on the needs of buyers and sellers of tire and auto service centers nationwide.

While many aftermarket websites, particularly those of retail shops and their suppliers, are transactional in nature, art-blumenthal.com was created to be one of discovery, where the user experience of the targeted audience will be access to a valuable knowledge base.

“My experience and research over the past nine years in my role as a business brokerage intermediary has shown that a majority of shop owners considering the sale of their businesses need a starting point at which their questions about maximizing sales price and step-by-step selling process procedures can be efficiently addressed. My brand-new website is designed to be a central clearinghouse of information specifically for those contemplating a sale in the next one to five years, as well as for those considering entry into the tire and auto service industry as shop owners,” said Blumenthal.

For both shop sellers and potential shop buyers, the new website will act as an aftermarket destination, which will include frequently updated documentation and articles covering such topics as business valuation, exit planning strategies, independents vs. franchises, bank financing, necessary forms and in-depth case studies of the experiences of previous sellers and buyers. A new blog will provide a range of information covering topics of interest to buyers and sellers in an ongoing series. A buyer registry provides Blumenthal with data to match buyers with sellers. An interactive link to “Your Shop’s Sellability Score” provides an owner with a valuable shop-specific roadmap of improvements that can be made to maximize the value of the business. Buyers seeking businesses in specific geographic locales benefit from a point and click U.S. map that efficiently filters available listings by state. Given the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of a business sales, the website features a new online Confidentiality Agreement and Buyer Profile, where buyer candidates can complete and electronically sign an NDA on their computer or mobile phone.

Future plans for the website include an on-demand version of Blumenthal’s two-hour webinar entitled “Business Succession Planning for Aftermarket Shop Owners,” which provides an in-depth discussion of 10 success factors to maximize business sale price.

Blumenthal also noted, “Right now in 2019, I am actively working with both individual entrepreneurs and corporate chain buyers seeking new business opportunities and expansion and matching them with sellers looking for a retirement exit strategy. The new website acts as a knowledge-based destination in which both buyers and sellers can capitalize on industry growth activities fueled by positive economic condition forecasts and renewed business optimism.”