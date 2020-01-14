NJ Law: Carmakers Must Notify Customers of Warranty Rights

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Senate Bill 1712, which will require vehicle manufacturers to send a notice to consumers within 90 days of a new car lease or purchase of their warranty rights under the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act (MMWA), according to the Auto Care Association .

The Auto Care Association says the bill passed both chambers of the New Jersey Legislature with broad bipartisan support. The bill passed the Senate (31-0) and passed the Assembly (74-0).

“This is another positive step toward educating consumers nationwide on their warranty rights and their ability to get their car serviced at the facility of their choice,” said Tom Tucker, director of state government affairs for the Auto Care Association. “We will continue to work in the legislative and regulatory arenas to promote the MMWA and what it means for consumers.”

The newly-signed bill does not change federal law or the MMWA in any way; it requires the vehicle manufacturers to notify new car owners in the state of New Jersey of their existing rights. In addition, the vehicle manufacturers will have to place the same notice online or in the owner’s manual. This is only the second bill requiring consumer notification of MMWA rights to be passed in the country.