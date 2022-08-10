New Hankook Gauge Data: 77% of Americans Will Road Trip This Year

With summer travel well underway, Hankook Tire has released new data from its Gauge Index about how Americans are traveling. Though Hankook found that gas prices are impacting how frequently Americans are driving, the data reveals that most Americans (77%) expect to take a road trip between now and the end of the year – with 60% expecting to do so by the end of summer.
Other key findings from the latest survey include:
- Amid turbulence in air travel, Americans will hit the road. 71% say they will travel by car as their next vacation’s primary mode of transportation. In general, this is due to overall preference for automotive travel (42%) or seeking added flexibility (40%).
- Travelers are packing positive attitudes. For those planning travel, Hankook found most (69%) feel excited or hopeful. Another 1 in 10 (11%) are determined to make it happen.
- Many are looking to go the distance. A renewed appetite to return to travel has many mapping out longer routes. Of the half of Americans who have already taken a vacation this year, the Gauge found 35% took a trip which involved long-distance travel.