New Ala. Tire, Wheel Certification Facility Opens

Blair says the facility includes the latest Bartec TPMS programmers; patented tire and wheel fitment tools; TIA ATS certification courses; and Blair’s proprietary T.R.A.C.K. Custom Wheel and Tire advanced curriculum.
Tire Review Staff

Scott Blair, a TIA ATS instructor, has recently opened T.R.A.C.K. Center (Tire, Rim And Chassis Knowledge) in Alabama.

The facility has a climate-controlled work area for year-round classes, a separate classroom with large projector screen and high-speed internet to help students engage in the content and monitor events back at the office, when needed, Blair says. Training is provided to independent tire dealers, automotive dealerships and corporate clients, he adds.

In addition to formal training, Blair is launching a new YouTube channel, TRACK Auto Network. Blair says the channel will have content that will address changes in vehicle technology such as ADAS and how tire changes affect it.

