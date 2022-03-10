Connect with us
Trade-Show-1400

News

NETSA Annual Trade Show and Meeting Program Revealed

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The New England Tire and Service Association (NETSA) says that their 32nd Annual NETSA Trade Show & Convention will be held at Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut the weekend of Friday April 1st, and Saturday, April 2nd.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

NETSA says the events kick off Friday at 4 p.m. with free access to the show floor for all automotive tire, auto service owners and staff. The event will feature automotive products, tools, equipment, POS software, and aftermarket wheels as well as the opportunity to meet one on one with several vendors.

Saturday highlights will include three free training seminars focused on the future of Electric and Hybrid vehicles and what is needed to equip the repair facility to service the HEV and EV market. The seminars will be presented by Craig VanBatenberg, CEO of ACDC, a Hybrid and electric vehicle training company.

Advertisement

NETSA says the Saturday business luncheon features Keynote Speaker, Stuart Schuette, president and CEO of American Tire Distributors (ATD) located in Huntersville, North Carolina. Covid, supply chain, and staffing shortages are just some of the issues we are facing today.

NETSA says the evening will close with our HOF Auction containing sports material, electronics, tires, tools, and many more great items all donated by members and exhibitors. All proceeds from the auction will help fund the twenty $2,000 scholarships to be awarded this May.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Maxam Tire Debuts Tire Compound at New Solid Tire Factory

News: USTMA Predicts Record Shipments in 2022 for U.S. Tire Market

News: Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: For Kantner’s Tire Service, Adaptability Equals Success

Advertisement

on

NETSA Annual Trade Show and Meeting Program Revealed

on

Pirelli Kicks Off 2022 Motorsport Season

on

Tire Discounter Group Reveals Three-Year Scholarship Program

on

Michelin Stops Some Production in Europe Due to Ukraine Crisis
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Branick Industries Inc.

Branick Industries Inc.
Contact: Stacey MajkrzakPhone: 800-437-4394Fax: 701-281-5900
4245 Main Ave., Fargo ND 58103
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance
OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner

News

Gallery: 2022 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show
Connect
Tire Review Magazine