The New England Tire and Service Association (NETSA) says that their 32nd Annual NETSA Trade Show & Convention will be held at Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut the weekend of Friday April 1st, and Saturday, April 2nd.

NETSA says the events kick off Friday at 4 p.m. with free access to the show floor for all automotive tire, auto service owners and staff. The event will feature automotive products, tools, equipment, POS software, and aftermarket wheels as well as the opportunity to meet one on one with several vendors.

Saturday highlights will include three free training seminars focused on the future of Electric and Hybrid vehicles and what is needed to equip the repair facility to service the HEV and EV market. The seminars will be presented by Craig VanBatenberg, CEO of ACDC, a Hybrid and electric vehicle training company.