Registration Open for NETSA Trade Show & Convention

Registration is now open for the NETSA Trade Show & Convention. This automotive tire and service trade show will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut from March 31 to April 1. It is open to members of NETSA and non-members and offers an opportunity for attendees to meet with their peers as well as distributors of tires, wheels, equipment, computer services and other industry resources.

NETSA said the exhibits and seminars are free for business owners, managers, and staff. Jason Abrahams, founder & chief executive officer of TireTutor, will also provide insight on competing with large online retailers and mass merchandisers.

Mike Albrecht, region manager for Hunter Engineering, and Kip Nuesch, national sales for Advance Auto Parts and Carquest, will combine their knowledge to answer any questions your shop may have about ADAS ranging from ROI profitability and liability, shop requirements and training including hands-on ADAS calibrations.

The Saturday NETSA Annual Meeting includes a luncheon with Shivahn Fitzell, Intelligent Tire Solutions (ITS) global marketing leader in the performance Sensata automotive division. She will speak to the future of tire sensing after over 15 years of Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

The Saturday Night Hall of Fame dinner and auction begins by honoring two dedicated New England businessmen, Jim Melvin Jr. from Melvin’s Tire Pros and Brian McGeoghegan with Mohawk Rubber Sales.

The final Saturday event concludes with the annual NETSA Scholarship auction that allows attendees to bid on great tools, tires, electronics, sports items and more, all donated by our Trade Show sponsors and other scholarship supporters.

Attendees wishing to access discount rates for overnight accommodations at Mohegan Sun’s hotels can do so via pre-registering on the NETSA registration site. More details are available through the NETSA Facebook Page, the website at www.netsa.org, or by contacting the Executive Director Tony DeSimone, 855-638-7248, [email protected]