NCTDA’s Annual Expo is March 20-21

Tire Review Staff

The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA) will be hosting its annual expo event from Mar. 20-21 at the Hilton North Hills hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We kick-off with an exciting Friday night event, and… the next day, our [business] sessions will be targeting profitable business solutions in addition to efficient and effective customer relations,” says NCTDA President Frankie Pugh. “Our trade show will provide a great ‘all-in-one-place’ industry shopping experience from software to service trucks. Over 60 exhibitors will be on-hand for attendees to network and conduct business.”

For more information on the trade show, click here.

