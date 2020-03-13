Tire Industry Events Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

A number of tire and auto industry events have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA) and the North West Tire Dealers Association have postponed their 2020 Trade Shows as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have escalated. The New England Tire and Service Association (NETSA) has canceled its 2020 Trade Show with the intention to return in 2021.

Both Reece Hester, NCTDA executive director, and Dick Nordness, NWTSA executive director, said their respective associations are working to find a new date for their annual events.

“The uncertainty is around how quickly things will get back to normal,” Hester said. “We just don’t know.”

On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper advised against gatherings of more than 100 people in the state as it saw an increase of cases, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. On Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown banned all public gatherings of more than 250 people statewide, according to Oregon Public Broadcast.