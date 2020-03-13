Tire Industry Events Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

A number of tire and auto industry events have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA) and the North West Tire Dealers Association have postponed their 2020 Trade Shows as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have escalated. The New England Tire and Service Association (NETSA) has canceled its 2020 Trade Show with the intention to return in 2021.
Both Reece Hester, NCTDA executive director, and Dick Nordness, NWTSA executive director, said their respective associations are working to find a new date for their annual events.
“The uncertainty is around how quickly things will get back to normal,” Hester said. “We just don’t know.”
On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper advised against gatherings of more than 100 people in the state as it saw an increase of cases, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. On Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown banned all public gatherings of more than 250 people statewide, according to Oregon Public Broadcast.
Hotel rooms reserved under the NCTDA room block will also be canceled, Hester said.
Tony DeSimone, NETSA executive director, and Rich Tuttle, chair for association’s Trade Show Committee, sent a letter to members Friday about the event’s cancellation. The letter said the NETSA Board of Directors is developing plans to digitize and showcase the new products, informational seminars and speakers’ content into a format that can be viewed online. All reservations at the Mohegan Sun made under the NETSA 20 group code will be canceled, the letter said.
Other automotive industry events that have been canceled or rescheduled include:
- Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) Vision Conference: The annual conference will transition to a digital experience to prioritize the health and safety of attendees and speakers, according to AftermarketNews.com.
- The Mid-America Trucking Show, originally scheduled from Mar. 26-28 in Louisville, Kentucky, has been canceled for the year.
- The Tire Industry Association’s Federal Lobby Day and Environmental Summit have been postponed.
Check back for more updates on event cancellations. If your industry event is canceled because of concerns around the spread of the coronavirus, let us know at [email protected].