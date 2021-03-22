Connect with us

NCTDA Inducts New President

Tire Review Staff

on

The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association officially inducted its new president, Marc Pons, of Chapel Hill Tire Car Care of Chapel Hill NC, during its March 18 board meeting.

Pons was handed the gavel from the now immediate past president, Frankie Pugh, of Pugh’s Tire & Service Centers, Greenville, NC. Marc and his brother, Britt, own and operate their nine store locations. The business was started in 1953 by their dad, Al Pons.

Chapel Hill Tire Car Care was the 2012 Tire Review Top Shop winner presented by Coats.

The board also acknowledged and congratulated Terry Lewis, of Maness Tire, with two commercial dealer locations in Rockingham and Troy, NC. Lewis dedicated 14 years of service as a board member to our industry.

