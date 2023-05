Brembo has partnered with NAPA Auto Parts to market its braking-related parts and solutions throughout the US. For one year, NAPA Auto Parts will also be the first preferred retailer of the Brembo Beyond EV kit.

NAPA said the Brembo Beyond parts kit will include a range of 32-part numbers for some of the most popular EV applications and will offer a range of replacement braking solutions for repair centers, dealers and do-it-yourself mechanics.