Napa Auto Parts Joins TBC Corporation’s Aligned in Hope Effort

During the month of October, NAPA will support Aligned in Hope with a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, headquartered in Chicago. Napa is part of the Genuine Parts Company, a global distributor of automotive and industrial parts.

Ronald McDonald House Charities programs are located near top children’s hospitals, allowing parents who are far from home to stay close to their hospitalized child and benefit from the comforts of home. The organization provides more than 1.4 million overnight stays each year, helping families save more than $443 million in out-of-pocket expenses, including lodging and meals. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its network of local chapters through the following efforts: