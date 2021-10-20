Napa Auto Parts Joins TBC Corporation’s Aligned in Hope Effort

TBC Corporation, the parent company to automotive maintenance and tire centers Tire Kingdom Service Centers and NTB Tire & Service Centers, announced that Napa Auto Parts will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in 2020.
During the month of October, NAPA will support Aligned in Hope with a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, headquartered in Chicago. Napa is part of the Genuine Parts Company, a global distributor of automotive and industrial parts.
Ronald McDonald House Charities programs are located near top children’s hospitals, allowing parents who are far from home to stay close to their hospitalized child and benefit from the comforts of home. The organization provides more than 1.4 million overnight stays each year, helping families save more than $443 million in out-of-pocket expenses, including lodging and meals. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its network of local chapters through the following efforts:
- After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a special membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the United States.
- Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.
- TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers throughout 18 states have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters, further reinforcing the team’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of RMHC families.