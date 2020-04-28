Connect with us

News

Nankang Launches Mix-Reality Tire Game Apps

on

Nankang Tire has collaborated with indie game developer King One Design to launch two tire games, “Tyre Maker” and “Tyre Run” MR (mix reality) games designed for mobile devices.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tyre Maker and Tyre Run are available free to download on Android and iOS.

Nankang-Tire-Maker-App

Tyre Maker uses AR and VR technology to explore the tire manufacturing process. The interactive experience and immersive environment are highlighted with augmented reality, also helping to create a safer space during playing as if you were in the factory, the company says.

To show the real workings inside of a tire production factory, the developer team spent several months of research and factory visits to gather realistic information and create a comprehensive analysis. The interactive production line uses augmented reality to recreate a 3D model of the real machine.

Nankang-Tire-Run-App

Tyre Run includes five challenges which show the features of different tire patterns: NS-25 / AS-2+ / AT-5 / AR-1 / SV-3. The app features environment mapping and detail, and the company says the music and sound effects are tailor-made for each game.

The following game descriptions are explained by Nankang:

  • NS-25: Fast reactions and crazy speed! Weaving the tyre between cars and buses. Simple and intuitive rolling driving controls. Come and play with your friends to reach the finish line in the shortest time possible.
  • AS-2+: Exquisite scenes and relaxing music, lifelike water droplets hit the screen, ultra-realism makes you feel like you are really there!
  • AT-5: Ride your all-terrain tyre race through rugged paths. The aim is to complete the level within the set time through the mixed terrain environments.
  • AR-1: Experience the well-known Nurburgring GP-Strecke, an ultra-realistic track with dynamic race surroundings. Racing around the circuit with speed and agility, is a true test of skill! Beat the clock to win.
  • SV-3: Penguin rescue! With the relaxing beat, save as many penguins as you can traveling down the slope; the more you save, the higher your score.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Nankang Launches Mix-Reality Tire Game Apps

on

Nokian Tyres To Reopen Dayton, Tennessee Factory

on

Yokohama Advan Sport V107 Tire is OE on GLS 63-Series

on

Yokohama Reopening Mississippi Commercial Tire Plant
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NitroFill

NitroFill
Contact: Jay LighterPhone: 954-970-1691Fax: 954-970-1695
3750 Park Central Blvd. N., Pompano Beach FL 33064
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect