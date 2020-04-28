Nankang Launches Mix-Reality Tire Game Apps

Nankang Tire has collaborated with indie game developer King One Design to launch two tire games, “Tyre Maker” and “Tyre Run” MR (mix reality) games designed for mobile devices.

Tyre Maker and Tyre Run are available free to download on Android and iOS.

Tyre Maker uses AR and VR technology to explore the tire manufacturing process. The interactive experience and immersive environment are highlighted with augmented reality, also helping to create a safer space during playing as if you were in the factory, the company says.

To show the real workings inside of a tire production factory, the developer team spent several months of research and factory visits to gather realistic information and create a comprehensive analysis. The interactive production line uses augmented reality to recreate a 3D model of the real machine.

Tyre Run includes five challenges which show the features of different tire patterns: NS-25 / AS-2+ / AT-5 / AR-1 / SV-3. The app features environment mapping and detail, and the company says the music and sound effects are tailor-made for each game.

The following game descriptions are explained by Nankang: