Nankang Launches Mix-Reality Tire Game Apps

Nankang Tire has collaborated with indie game developer King One Design to launch two tire games, “Tyre Maker” and “Tyre Run” MR (mix reality) games designed for mobile devices.
Tyre Maker and Tyre Run are available free to download on Android and iOS.
Tyre Maker uses AR and VR technology to explore the tire manufacturing process. The interactive experience and immersive environment are highlighted with augmented reality, also helping to create a safer space during playing as if you were in the factory, the company says.
To show the real workings inside of a tire production factory, the developer team spent several months of research and factory visits to gather realistic information and create a comprehensive analysis. The interactive production line uses augmented reality to recreate a 3D model of the real machine.
Tyre Run includes five challenges which show the features of different tire patterns: NS-25 / AS-2+ / AT-5 / AR-1 / SV-3. The app features environment mapping and detail, and the company says the music and sound effects are tailor-made for each game.
The following game descriptions are explained by Nankang:
- NS-25: Fast reactions and crazy speed! Weaving the tyre between cars and buses. Simple and intuitive rolling driving controls. Come and play with your friends to reach the finish line in the shortest time possible.
- AS-2+: Exquisite scenes and relaxing music, lifelike water droplets hit the screen, ultra-realism makes you feel like you are really there!
- AT-5: Ride your all-terrain tyre race through rugged paths. The aim is to complete the level within the set time through the mixed terrain environments.
- AR-1: Experience the well-known Nurburgring GP-Strecke, an ultra-realistic track with dynamic race surroundings. Racing around the circuit with speed and agility, is a true test of skill! Beat the clock to win.
- SV-3: Penguin rescue! With the relaxing beat, save as many penguins as you can traveling down the slope; the more you save, the higher your score.