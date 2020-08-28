Connect with us
N.C. Bridgestone Tire Plant Recognized for Health, Safety

The Carolina Star Program recognizes and promotes safety and health management procedures across the state.
Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has announced its Wilson, North Carolina, passenger tire manufacturing facility achieved recertification as a “Rising Star” in the North Carolina Department of Labor’s (NCDOL) Carolina Star Program, which recognizes employers and workers for implementing effective safety and health management systems and maintaining low injury and illness rates.

The Carolina Star Program is part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

The Carolina Star Program is designed to recognize and promote effective safety and health management procedures across the state. Program participants proactively partner with the North Carolina Department of Labor’s OSHA Division to advance and enable safe business practices to help prevent fatalities, injuries and illnesses.

The Wilson Tire Plant manufactures passenger and light truck radial tires as well as original equipment tires as a part of Bridgestone Corporation. The plant employs 1,800 people.

