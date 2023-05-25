 Myers Tire Supply Introduces MTS Xpress

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Myers Tire Supply Introduces MTS Xpress

Myers Tire Supply says it launched MTS Xpress to streamline inventory management for customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Myers-tire-inventory-app

Myers Tire Supply has announced the launch of MTS Xpress, a proprietary platform that it says will help shop owners “gain control while consolidating their purchases and streamlining their inventories.”

Related Articles

Myers Tire Supply says MTS Xpress is designed to help customers regain control of their inventory and lower operating costs. With MTS Xpress, a Myers Tire Supply representative or any authorized customer employee can order an unlimited number of consumables, the company says.

“We go to our customers and set min/max levels for their consumables. Then, with the MTS Xpress app on their phone, any shop employee or Myers representative can quickly and easily replenish their stock,” Bill Bailey, vice president of sales, says. “They simply scan the product barcode with the app, set the quantity they need, then send it. The order will be processed and shipping can begin within 10 minutes of being placed.”

You May Also Like

GRI-Simon-Giorgi
financial results
Michelin-AG-plant-investment-
Flynns Tire Montrose
News

TBC to Divest Tire Kingdom and NTB Locations to Mavis

The 595 NTB and Tire Kingdom stores Mavis is acquiring are in Florida and Texas, as well as other states in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

TBC Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest its company-owned retail portfolio to Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. (Mavis). In connection with the transaction, through which Mavis will acquire 392 NTB Tire and Service Centers (NTB) and 203 Tire Kingdom Service Centers (Tire Kingdom), Mavis and TBC have entered into a distribution agreement, through which TBC will provide wholesale and tire distribution for Mavis retail locations. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Turbo Tires Announces Partnership with West Coast Customs

Turbo Wholesale Tires is now the official tire provider for West Coast Customers, the shop behind the MTV show “Pimp My Ride.”

By Christian Hinton
Pimp-My-Ride
Ernst & Young Nominates Titan International CEO as Award Finalist

Paul Reitz of Titan International is a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Midwest Award.

By Christian Hinton
COMBOReitz
Nexen Announces Plans for US Plant

Nexen plans to invest approximately $1.3 billion to build a factory in the US with the Southeast as its target region.

By Madeleine Winer
Nexen Tire Tech Center
Nokian Begins Partnership to Improve Use of Recycled Carbon Black

Nokian Tyres has joined an international project to improve the quality and yield of recycled carbon black from end-of-life tires.

By Christian Hinton
carbon-black-stock

Other Posts

API Report Identifies Practices Related to Lubricant Sustainability

API’s Technical Report 1533 defines terminology and identifies industry-specific practices for the life cycle assessment of lubricants and specialty products.

By Christian Hinton
API-LOGO-Combo
RoboTire Automated Tire-Changing System Installed at Detroit Garage

This marks the company’s first retail operation in its hometown.

By Christian Hinton
Robo-Tire
TireHub is Now a Mickey Thompson Distributor

Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend products will be distributed by TireHub and available to its customers.

By Christian Hinton
TireHub Mickey Thompson
Bridgestone Announces Retread Tire Plant Expansion

Bridgestone Americas broke ground on a $60 million Bandag plant expansion in Abilene, Texas.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Ground-breaking