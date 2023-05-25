Myers Tire Supply Introduces MTS Xpress

Myers Tire Supply has announced the launch of MTS Xpress, a proprietary platform that it says will help shop owners “gain control while consolidating their purchases and streamlining their inventories.”

Myers Tire Supply says MTS Xpress is designed to help customers regain control of their inventory and lower operating costs. With MTS Xpress, a Myers Tire Supply representative or any authorized customer employee can order an unlimited number of consumables, the company says.

“We go to our customers and set min/max levels for their consumables. Then, with the MTS Xpress app on their phone, any shop employee or Myers representative can quickly and easily replenish their stock,” Bill Bailey, vice president of sales, says. “They simply scan the product barcode with the app, set the quantity they need, then send it. The order will be processed and shipping can begin within 10 minutes of being placed.”