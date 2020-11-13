Connect with us
Myers Industries Sponsors Mobile Adoption Center

The Humane Society of Summit County brought the Mobile Adoption Center to the Myers parking lot at 1293 South Main Street, Akron, OH. Myers employees were given the unique opportunity to meet and hold some animals over lunchtime.

The mobile adoption center is a self-contained and custom-designed vehicle that safely and comfortably transports 20 or more animals. The vehicle opens new doors to potential forever homes for adoptable animals by allowing them to meet community members and potential adopters where they live, work and play.

Adoption counselors are present to provide information as well as offer onsite adoptions.

