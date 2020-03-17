Myers Industries Names New President, CEO

Myers Industries, Inc. ‘s board of directors has named Michael McGaugh as the company’s new president and CEO, effective April 6.

McGaugh was also appointed to the company’s board of directors effective April 6. McGaugh succeeds Andrean Horton, who served as Myers Industries’ interim president and CEO, and who will return to her role as Myers’ executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary.

McGaugh most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. after spending nearly 25 years with The Dow Chemical Company in senior leadership roles. These positions included vice president and general manager, Dow Building Solutions; global general manager, Growth & Innovation Business Portfolio; global director, Strategic Marketing; and most recently global director and leader of the Integration Management Office.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I’m truly excited by the many opportunities for growth that are evident within Myers Industries,” said McGaugh. “I am joining the company at an incredibly opportunistic time as the distribution segment continues to successfully undergo a transformational shift. In addition, the plans and investments in place for the material handling segment are focused on further leveraging the business’s competitive advantages and growing market share. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to build on the many strengths of the organization and realize our full future growth potential.”