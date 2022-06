Myers Industries, Inc. has acquired the assets of Mohawk Rubber Sales of New England Inc.

Mohawk Rubber is headquartered in Hingham, MA and has four distribution centers across the United States located in Hingham, MA; Alpharetta, GA; Salt Lake City, UT; and Houston, TX. In 2021, Mohawk’s revenues were approximately $65 million, the company says.

Mohawk will be integrated into the Myers’ Distribution segment. The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2023, Myers says.