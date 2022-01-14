The Mufflerman Inc. Acquires Superior Tire & Auto Inc.

The Mufflerman Inc., a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners has acquired Superior Tire & Auto Inc. (“Superior Tire”) from Frank Bongiovanni, president, and Howard Minsker, chief executive officer.

Founded in 1942, Superior Tire’s president and employees will be remaining with the business and will continue to lead the Superior Tire franchisees and operations as a distinct division of The Mufflerman. The Superior Tire name will continue with no change.

“We are extremely excited about the combination of these two iconic auto repair and tire shops. We know The Mufflerman and Superior Tire share a focus on the customer experience that is unparalleled in the industry and are looking forward to continued growth and success,” Bongiovanni said.