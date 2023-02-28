 MPC Acquires 13 Big O Tires Stores in Kansas City

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

MPC Acquires 13 Big O Tires Stores in Kansas City

MPC, a Big O franchisee, purchased the stores from TBC Corporation.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Petroleum Company (MPC), a Big O Tires franchisee and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MFA Oil Company, has acquired 13 Big O Tires stores in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Related Articles

MPC purchased the stores from TBC Corporation, which owns and operates more than 730 tire and automotive service centers under multiple brands. The purchase included eight locations in Missouri and five in Kansas, Big O Tires said. The stores in Kansas are the first in the Sunflower State for MPC, which operated 22 Big O Tires locations in Missouri and Arkansas before the acquisition. MPC is now the largest Big O Tires franchisee, with 35 stores following the Kansas City-area deal.

“This is a major expansion for our company,” said Charlie Alexander, senior director of Big O Tires for MPC. “It strengthens our current footprint and helps us build the Big O Tires brand throughout the Kansas City area. We are excited to serve the KC market.”

You May Also Like

OTR-Conference-Arce
Cheryl Gossard K&M President
Tire Pros mobile tire service van
Forbes best employers for women michelin.continental
News

Yokohama Tire Mourns Employee Killed at Mississippi Plant

The employee was shot in the parking lot of the facility and later passed away.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama-Tire-Manufacturing-Mississippi-plant-

An employee at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi in West Point, Mississippi was shot in the parking lot of the facility Feb. 22 at approximately 7:15 a.m. local time. At around 8:30 a.m. the employee was rushed to the hospital and died. The suspected shooter left the YTMM campus after the incident and the investigation is ongoing, Yokohama said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Rubber Magokoro Fund Supports Earthquake Relief Efforts

Yokohama Rubber’s Magokoro Fund will donate to Turkey-Syria relief efforts.

By Christian Hinton
Rubber Birch Bark Innovation Wins Nokian Sustainability Challenge

The winner of the challenge received a monetary prize as well as the opportunity to explore a business or development partnership with Nokian.

By Christian Hinton
New York Camso Plant Integrates into Michelin Network

The Plattsburgh, New York plant produces powersports and construction rubber track systems and employs more than 225 people.

By Madeleine Winer
Camso Plattsburgh plant Michelin
Gallery: 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference

A look at the sights and faces at this year’s 2023 OTR Tire Conference in Tucson, Arizona.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-tire-OTR

Other Posts

Yokohama Expands Passenger Tire Capacity at India Plant

Yokohama’s increased passenger car tire capacity will come out of its Visakhapatnam Plant in eastern India.

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama India plant
Belle Tire Acquires 18 Tireman Auto Service Center Stores

Belle Tire said the acquisition will enable the company to better service all of northwest Ohio.

By Madeleine Winer
Belle Tire storefront
Yokohama Tire’s Display at TMC to Feature New Products

The upcoming TMC show will feature new tires in Yokohama’s commercial tire product line.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama new lineup
Monro Acquires Five Stores Spanning Iowa and Illinois

Monro has added QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto stores in Iowa and Illinois.

By Madeleine Winer
Monro Muffler Brake