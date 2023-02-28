MPC Acquires 13 Big O Tires Stores in Kansas City

Petroleum Company (MPC), a Big O Tires franchisee and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MFA Oil Company, has acquired 13 Big O Tires stores in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

MPC purchased the stores from TBC Corporation, which owns and operates more than 730 tire and automotive service centers under multiple brands. The purchase included eight locations in Missouri and five in Kansas, Big O Tires said. The stores in Kansas are the first in the Sunflower State for MPC, which operated 22 Big O Tires locations in Missouri and Arkansas before the acquisition. MPC is now the largest Big O Tires franchisee, with 35 stores following the Kansas City-area deal.

“This is a major expansion for our company,” said Charlie Alexander, senior director of Big O Tires for MPC. “It strengthens our current footprint and helps us build the Big O Tires brand throughout the Kansas City area. We are excited to serve the KC market.”