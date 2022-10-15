Connect with us

News

Motorcar Parts of America Adds to Educational Video Series

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) announced further expansion of its “Part Smart” technical education series with the addition of four new videos. MPA says the videos provide technical instruction on troubleshooting and repairing several issues technicians may encounter when dealing with starters and alternators.

Advertisement

MPA says the “Part Smart” library consists of strategically designed training modules that cover real-world diagnostic procedures, repair instruction, installation tips, and product know-how. Led by ASE certified Part Smart technicians, MPA says courses include vehicle starting and charging systems, braking, hubs and turbos. 

Content of the four videos, found on the Part Smart playlist of MPA’s YouTube channel, is focused on:

  • Alternator damage from oil contamination on 2008–2017 Honda Accord, Pilot, Odyssey and Crosstour models with the 3.5L V6 engines.
  • Testing the alternator and charging system on 2006–2018 Nissan models with the 3.5L V6 engine.
  • Install procedures for starters, to avoid a broken solenoid, on 2003-2007 Ford F250 Super Duty Trucks.
  • Starter failures on 1994-2010 Dodge Ram 2500/3500 diesel trucks.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama Tire Announces Price Increase on Commercial Tires

People: Erik Olsen, Past TBC Corp. President & CEO, Dies

People: Kumho Tire Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

News: IMR Data: More Independent Repair Shops Know Private Label Brand Parts

Advertisement

on

Motorcar Parts of America Adds to Educational Video Series

on

Southern Tire Mart's Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin'

on

Falken to Supply Wildpeak A/T to 2022 Toyota Tundra Models

on

Michelin Integrates Two US Camso Plants into Manufacturing Network
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT USA Inc.

BKT USA Inc.
Contact: Leigh JohnstonPhone: 330-836-1090Fax: 330-836-1091
202 Montrose Avenue West, Suite 240, Copley OH 44321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

People

TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members
Telle Tire Top Shop Winner Telle Tire Top Shop Winner

News

Telle Tire & Auto Centers Named 2022 Top Shop Winner
RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson

News

RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout
Connect
Tire Review Magazine