Motorcar Parts of America Adds to Educational Video Series

Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) announced further expansion of its “Part Smart” technical education series with the addition of four new videos. MPA says the videos provide technical instruction on troubleshooting and repairing several issues technicians may encounter when dealing with starters and alternators.
MPA says the “Part Smart” library consists of strategically designed training modules that cover real-world diagnostic procedures, repair instruction, installation tips, and product know-how. Led by ASE certified Part Smart technicians, MPA says courses include vehicle starting and charging systems, braking, hubs and turbos.
Content of the four videos, found on the Part Smart playlist of MPA’s YouTube channel, is focused on:
- Alternator damage from oil contamination on 2008–2017 Honda Accord, Pilot, Odyssey and Crosstour models with the 3.5L V6 engines.
- Testing the alternator and charging system on 2006–2018 Nissan models with the 3.5L V6 engine.
- Install procedures for starters, to avoid a broken solenoid, on 2003-2007 Ford F250 Super Duty Trucks.
- Starter failures on 1994-2010 Dodge Ram 2500/3500 diesel trucks.