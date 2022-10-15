Motorcar Parts of America Adds to Educational Video Series

Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) announced further expansion of its “Part Smart” technical education series with the addition of four new videos. MPA says the videos provide technical instruction on troubleshooting and repairing several issues technicians may encounter when dealing with starters and alternators.

MPA says the “Part Smart” library consists of strategically designed training modules that cover real-world diagnostic procedures, repair instruction, installation tips, and product know-how. Led by ASE certified Part Smart technicians, MPA says courses include vehicle starting and charging systems, braking, hubs and turbos.

Content of the four videos, found on the Part Smart playlist of MPA’s YouTube channel, is focused on: