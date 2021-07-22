Movin’On Challenge Design 2022 Theme Announced

Movin’On Challenge Design , a global mobility design competition, has announced its theme for 2022 for its 22nd year. Movin’On Challenge Design, formerly Michelin Challenge Design , is a competition driven by Movin’On, a co-innovation ecosystem created by Michelin for sustainable mobility.

Click Here to Read More

“Technology has transformed society’s expectations into a global culture that demands the rapid delivery of goods. The future of mobility must be more than simply moving people and goods; the evolving world demands delivery of services to all people,” said Mike Marchand, partnerships director, Movin’On Summit.

The 2022 Movin’On Challenge Design task is to design a mobility solution to provide essential services to all people in a safe, efficient and sustainable way.

“The 2022 challenge is to identify the people or communities that your solution would serve, including research, and how it will improve their quality of life. The mobility solution should build on the foundation of inclusive design to enhance the human experience and not simply to make services more convenient to those who already have access. Then illustrate how the solution will deliver services to people,” said Nick Mailhiot, Movin’On Challenge Design chairman.