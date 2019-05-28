More Than Just Tires: Vehicle Maintenance Jobs Performed Annually

How many routine maintenance jobs does your dealership do each year? Based on our 2018 Tire Dealer Survey information, along with additional research from Babcox Media, included are details on the estimated number of service jobs performed by independently owned tire dealership locations across the United States in 2018.

Maintenance Performed Annually

14.5 million: Alignment Services

Alignment Services 14.1 million: Sets of Wiper Blades

Sets of Wiper Blades 63.1 million: Oil Changes

Oil Changes 4.6 million: Coolant Flush and Fill

Source: Babcox Data is based on 2018 Tire Review Sourcebook Tire Dealer Survey information. This information is based on the average number of jobs performed per location per month, adjusted to reflect the estimated number of independently owned tire dealership locations across the United States.

Check out the rest of the May digital edition of Tire Review here.﻿