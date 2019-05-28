Featured/Service & Support
May 28, 2019

More Than Just Tires: Vehicle Maintenance Jobs Performed Annually

Vehicle-Maintenance

How many routine maintenance jobs does your dealership do each year? Based on our 2018 Tire Dealer Survey information, along with additional research from Babcox Media, included are details on the estimated number of service jobs performed by independently owned tire dealership locations across the United States in 2018.

Maintenance Performed Annually

  • 14.5 million: Alignment Services
  • 14.1 million: Sets of Wiper Blades
  • 63.1 million: Oil Changes
  • 4.6 million: Coolant Flush and Fill

Source: Babcox Data is based on 2018 Tire Review Sourcebook Tire Dealer Survey information. This information is based on the average number of jobs performed per location per month, adjusted to reflect the estimated number of independently owned tire dealership locations across the United States. 

