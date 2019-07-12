Monroe Adds New Strut Assembly, Shocks Part Numbers

Monroe has introduced 22 new part numbers available immediately through leading parts providers across North America.

Among the latest Monroe parts are 18 additional strut assemblies, including 12 premium Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies. Additional applications now covered by the Monroe Quick-Strut offering are 2011-‘14 Ford Edge (front), 2008-‘10 Honda Odyssey (front), 2013-‘18 Ford C-Max (front), 2004-‘06 Pontiac Vibe (rear), 2003-‘06 Toyota Matrix (rear), 2007-‘12 Hyundai Veracruz (front), 2005-‘09 Subaru Outback (rear), and 2004-‘06 Infiniti G35 (front) models.

Assembled in Paragould, Arkansas, Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies feature premium Monroe strut technologies tuned and tested for original-equipment (OE) style ride and handling; vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and corresponding OE-equivalent spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components, the company says. Genuine Monroe Quick-Strut units are covered by the brand’s limited lifetime warranty and “Feel the Difference” Guarantee money-back consumer offer.

Also new to the Monroe offering are three additional Monroe Magnum rear shocks covering more than 280,000 Ford F250 and F350 Super Duty trucks, model years 2017-‘19. Monroe also has introduced a Magnum steering stabilizer for 2008-‘10 Ford F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty models. Designed and built to meet the demands of high-mileage and severe use, Monroe Magnum shocks are covered by a 90-day risk-free ride offer.