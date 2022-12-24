Monro Leverages ATD Partnership, Waives Battery Install Changes

Monro, Inc. recently implemented a series of initiatives designed to help customers prepare for winter driving. The company said these efforts are part of a forward-looking strategic plan to position the company as a strong competitor in every market across the country.

“Monro’s guiding principle is to be ready for the customer when they walk in the door,” said Mike Broderick, president and CEO of Monro. “This fall, we focused our efforts in three key areas: first, to change the way we sell batteries; second, to meet the customer’s expectations for a modern retail experience; and third, to leverage our partnership with ATD to offer the customer the right tire at the right price across our brands.” On the battery front, Monro now offers free battery checks and is waiving the installation charge for batteries. This applies to batteries either under the hood or in the trunk.

“When we install a battery, it gives us an opportunity to assess the entire electrical system,” said Broderick. “Our customers’ safety is our first concern. It’s not about just replacing a battery. It’s about offering a free, quality 32-point courtesy inspection to ensure that everything is in good working order, especially during the winter season.” In addition, the company said it has rolled out several other enhanced offerings in time for the holiday season, including: Extended store hours across all brands;

A walk-in oil service option to provide hassle-free service, in addition to its online appointment system;

Good-Better-Best oil service package updates to give customers competitively priced options that meet their budgets;

A call-back program to personally remind customers when their next oil service is due;

The roll-out of a new integration with CARFAX to provide customers with their vehicle service history and manufacturer recalls while in-store with service recommendations to enable more informed decision-making. Leveraging Strategic Partnerships Monro’s sale of its wholesale tire distribution assets to American Tire Distributors, Inc. (ATD) in June 2022 gave Monro direct access to ATD’s nationwide distribution network and express tire delivery program, the company said. In preparation for the winter selling season, Monro has worked closely with ATD to raise in-stock levels in the company’s stores. This strategic partnership has led to an expanded snow tire offering with Nexen Tires and Nokian Tyres, a more established regional inventory for entry opening price point and all-terrain tires and an upgraded inventory system to allow for daily review and replenishment.

