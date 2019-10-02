Monro, Inc. Appoints Robert Rajkowski as COO

Monro, Inc.‘s Robert Rajkowski has been appointed to the position of chief operating officer.

Rajkowski joins Monro with almost 15 years of expertise in the automotive industry across a number of operations and marketing roles in corporate, franchisee and franchisor business models.

In his role as chief operating officer, Rajkowski will oversee and spearhead the integration of Monro’s operations, marketing and merchandising functions. In addition, he will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s store operations, including the ongoing execution of its Monro. Rajkowski will report to Brett Ponton, president and chief executive officer.

Rajkowski most recently served as the chief operating officer of AAMCO Transmission and Total Car Care, where he focused on driving P&L improvement and enhanced customer satisfaction. Previously, he served as chief marketing officer at Heartland Automotive Services (Jiffy Lube). Prior to Jiffy Lube, Rajkowski worked in a number of roles of increasing responsibility at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, including director of marketing and merchandising and general manager of Goodyear retail stores. At both Jiffy Lube and Goodyear, Rajkowski was involved in operational excellence programs, including improving customer experience and developing pricing strategies to drive same-store sales growth and optimize margins. Rajkowski holds a bachelor’s degree from East Stroudsburg University.