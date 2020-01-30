Monro, Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results, Adjusts 2020 Outlook

Click Here to Read More

During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the company added 27 company-operated stores, ending the quarter with 1,289 company-operated stores and 99 franchised locations.

“Following solid performance in October and early November, mild weather in late November and December negatively impacted our top-line. These conditions have continued into January, and given these dynamics, we are adjusting our fiscal 2020 same-store-sales and earnings per diluted share guidance ranges. While we are not satisfied with our financial results, we remain confident in our path forward, though as we have said before, we know it will not be linear,” said Brett Ponton, president and CEO.

Ponton continued, “We are focused on the elements within our business that we can control and made great progress on our strategic transformation this quarter. We continued rolling out our store refresh program and are pleased with the sustained results. We look forward to building upon this momentum as we further expand this initiative across our store base, which combined with our other strategic initiatives, will drive a consistent, five-star experience for all of our customers. We believe we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and are excited to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.”

Sales for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 28, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”) increased 6.2% to $329.3 million, as compared to $310.1 million for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 (“fiscal 2019”). The total sales increase for the third quarter of $19.2 million was driven by sales from new stores of $22.7 million, including sales from recent acquisitions of $20.7 million, partially offset by a comparable store sales decrease of 0.9%. Comparable store sales were flat for maintenance services and decreased approximately 1% for tires and front end/shocks and approximately 3% for brakes and alignments.