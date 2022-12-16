fbpx
Monro Promotes New Chief Information Officer

Monro, Inc. promoted Cindy Donovan to senior vice president – chief information officer. She is now responsible for developing and implementing Monro’s information technology strategy and long-range implementation plan to further the company’s strategic goals.

Donovan joined the company in 2019 as the director of project management and data architecture before receiving two promotions to vice president of information technology in January 2020 and senior vice president of information technology in December 2020.

During this time, she led a transformation of Monro’s technology. She developed a team of more than 60 IT professionals and partners with expertise in strategic planning, enterprise architecture, data management and business analytics, enterprise applications, point of sale systems, user services, infrastructure/cloud services, cybersecurity and other information technology functions, including implementing multiple hardware and software solutions to accomplish the company’s business objectives.

Before Monro, Donovan served as vice president and chief information officer at IEC Electronics from December 2016 to August 2019, and as senior IT manager of data services at Paychex from December 2014 to December 2016. From 2007 to 2014, she held various leadership positions at Carestream Health, including director for IT strategic planning, PMO and governance. She also held several IT management, compliance and ERP application development positions at Kodak from 1990 to 2006.

Donovan earned her bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from the State University of New York College at Geneseo in Geneseo, New York.

