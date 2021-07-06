Connect with us

People

Monro Appoints Matt Henson as Chief HR Officer

Tire Review Staff

on

Monro, Inc. has appointed Matt Henson as chief human resources officer, effective immediately.

Advertisement

The company says Henson brings over 25 years of experience in human resources, leading field-focused human capital management strategies for large retailers. He most recently served as vice president of feld human resources at AutoZone.

In his new role, Henson will lead Monro’s human resources function and strategy, including talent acquisition, learning and development, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and all other facets of organizational and performance management, Monro says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Continental Promoting Contitech Transformation, New CEO Named

People: Continental Commercial Specialty Tires Hires Market Manager

People: Hamaton Appoints New Technical Support Specialist

People: TBC Brands’ President to Retire

Advertisement

on

Monro Appoints Matt Henson as Chief HR Officer

on

Yokohama Tire Promotes Two Executives

on

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit

on

Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Metcalfe Named Successor
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Continental-Appointments Continental-Appointments

People

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit
Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire

People

Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Metcalfe Named Successor
Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman

People

Yokohama Tire Promotes Two Executives
Connect
Tire Review Magazine