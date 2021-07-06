Monro Appoints Matt Henson as Chief HR Officer

The company says Henson brings over 25 years of experience in human resources, leading field-focused human capital management strategies for large retailers. He most recently served as vice president of feld human resources at AutoZone.

In his new role, Henson will lead Monro’s human resources function and strategy, including talent acquisition, learning and development, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and all other facets of organizational and performance management, Monro says.