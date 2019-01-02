Mobility in 2050: Winning Designs from Detroit’s College for Creative Studies Competition

The winning entries of the 30th Michelin Challenge Design Competition for the College for Creative Studies (CCS) were honored at the A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education in Detroit, Michigan.

The winning transportation design students received scholarships as part of a $35,000 donation from Michelin to support the school’s Transportation Design program. The winner of this year’s competition was Jonghwi Lee of Seoul, South Korea for Kotatsu, a transportation concept that uses autonomous vehicles to book family trips and is equipped with a traditional Japanese living space.

Jay Jeon of Seoul, South Korea won second place for his concept, called Seoul Break, and Andrew Nymeyer of Hudsonville, Michigan won third place for his Blockchain Mobility concept.

Ten students from the CCS Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) program entered this year’s challenge, which centered around forecasting mobility in the year 2050 by defining a visual landscape of a thriving and sustainable global community.

Using the book “50 Cars that Changed the World” as a reference, CCS students were asked to create new vehicles that will operate in integrated system networks for personal or public travel across local or global landscapes for the year 2050. The most significant criteria for each of the vehicle concepts will be the social impact they will introduce as described through an imagined future context where people are fully connected and society has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence safely and responsibly.

The distinguished panel of judges for this year’s event were Robert Bauer, design studio manager, Nissan Design America; Brandon Faurote, head of Chrysler design, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; and Craig Metros, design director, North American Truck, SUV and Commercial Vehicles, Ford Motor Company.