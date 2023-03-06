 Mitas Introduces Tubeless SW-07 Speedway Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Mitas Introduces Tubeless SW-07 Speedway Tire

Mitas said the newly developed construction of the SW-07 Speedway tubeless tire delivers excellent start acceleration, outstanding traction throughout a race, and superior lap times.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
mitas bike racing tire

Mitas introduced a tubeless version of the SW-07 Speedway tire for motorcycles. It is specifically designed for tubeless rims at the highest level of speedway racing, the company says.

Related Articles

“The launch of the tubeless Mitas SW-07 Speedway tire proves our engagement in the continuous development of high-performance speedway tires,” said Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, vice president of two wheels at Trelleborg Wheel Systems. “We have been working closely with many professional speedway racers on testing to get direct rider feedback on the performance characteristics and to develop the tire that meets the highest level of racing standards each racer is used to. The speedway racing season is just around the corner, and we are keen to see speedway racers start using this new tire version.”

Mitas said the newly developed construction of the SW-07 Speedway tubeless tire delivers excellent start acceleration, outstanding traction throughout a race, and superior lap times. It is recognizable by two orange stripes on the tread pattern.

The features of the new Mitas SW-07 Speedway tire are fully compliant with International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) regulations. This means the tire can be used in all races and championships under FIM.

You May Also Like

Apollo-Tyres-TMC
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets
Titan LSW OTR
Tires

Noise Reduction is More Important for Tires Today

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

Jim Davis
By Jim Davis
hankook-ev-tires-ion-evo

When it comes to rubber’s interaction with the road, some people simply want to make a lot of noise about quiet tires. Are tires contributing too much interior and pass-by noise? Have tires become the big target because electric vehicles are making other auto noises go away? How much difference in decibel-level noise is there between a variety of products and manufacturers? Beyond Europe, is the question of quiet tires an issue for consumers?

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
ZC Rubber Introduces EV PRO Tire Lineup in China

ZC Rubber stakes its claim in the EV tire world with its new EV PRO lineup.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Launches 114R Tire for Regional, Spread-Axle Uses

Yokohama’s 114R will be available in six sizes March 1.

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama Tire 144R
Hankook Tire Announces SmartFlex DL15+ Commercial Tire

The SmartFlex DL15+ comes with an optimized bead profile and carcass structure.

By Madeleine Winer
Toyo Tire Releases Celsius II All-Weather Touring Tire

The tire will replace the existing Celsius and Celsius CUV tire models.

By Madeleine Winer

Other Posts

Goodyear, Nascar Showcase Legacy of Performance in New Ad

Goodyear will debut a new ad narrated by race legend, Bill Elliott, at DAYTONA 500.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho Tire Introduces Solus TA51a Grand Touring Tire

Kumho’s new Solus TA51a has been specifically designed for the North American market and replaces three Solus product lines.

By Madeleine Winer
Kumho Solus TA51a
Bridgestone Spotlights New M863 All-Position Radial Tire

The new M863 line of all-position radial tires aligns with the “Economy” and “Efficiency” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Lamborghini

Hankook Tire will be the exclusive tire and technical partner for the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

By Christian Hinton