Mitas Introduces Tubeless SW-07 Speedway Tire

Mitas introduced a tubeless version of the SW-07 Speedway tire for motorcycles. It is specifically designed for tubeless rims at the highest level of speedway racing, the company says.

“The launch of the tubeless Mitas SW-07 Speedway tire proves our engagement in the continuous development of high-performance speedway tires,” said Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, vice president of two wheels at Trelleborg Wheel Systems. “We have been working closely with many professional speedway racers on testing to get direct rider feedback on the performance characteristics and to develop the tire that meets the highest level of racing standards each racer is used to. The speedway racing season is just around the corner, and we are keen to see speedway racers start using this new tire version.”

Mitas said the newly developed construction of the SW-07 Speedway tubeless tire delivers excellent start acceleration, outstanding traction throughout a race, and superior lap times. It is recognizable by two orange stripes on the tread pattern.

The features of the new Mitas SW-07 Speedway tire are fully compliant with International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) regulations. This means the tire can be used in all races and championships under FIM.