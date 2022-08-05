Connect with us
Mitas-introduces-new-size-GRIP-N-RIDE-tire-construction-industry

Tires

Mitas Introduces New Size of Grip N’ Ride Construction Tire

Mitas has expanded its Grip ‘N’ Ride construction tire range with a new, larger size tire for wheeled and backhoe loaders. The new 21L – 24 IND tire is designed for improved performance even on softer terrain and features strengthened sidewalls for greater durability when handling increased load capacity, a special tread pattern that delivers increased grip and self-cleaning properties, the company says. 

The new Grip ‘N’ Ride construction tire, designed specifically for the rear axles of construction machines, is larger than the existing 19.5L – 24 IND tire and delivers almost 1,000 kilograms greater load capacity when stationary and 400 kilograms greater load capacity at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour, the company says. Both Grip ‘N’ Ride tires in this range have a reduced height-to-width ratio and corresponding profile number, the company says

Marcello Mantovani, product manager for construction tires at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, said initial production of this new tire will serve the North American market, where it is in high demand due to the high number of backhoe loaders in use.

Mantovani says Mitas will roll out the new 21L – 24 IND tire for customers globally after its North American launch. 

