Milwaukee Tool has released a new 18-volt cordless tire inflator on the market, which the company says has the durability to survive demanding transportation maintenance applications.

As the fastest 18-volt cordless tire inflator on the market, Milwaukee says, the tool can top off 33-in. light truck tires in under a minute and is equipped with “Truefill Technology.”

In addition to the performance, Milwaukee says the inflator has the versatility to save up to four PSI memory presets. When the professional consistently fill tires to the same PSI, they do not have to take the time to set the PSI target with each application, the company says. The tool is optimized for passenger, light truck and other medium-duty tires.