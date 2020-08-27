Milestar Debuts New Interactive Website

Connect with us

Milestar has launched a new interactive brand website.

The company says the new website was designed to offer customers easy navigation, helpful application search tools and additional resources.

The new website includes improved functionality and access to performance attributes and additional product information, the company says. It also includes content product videos and social content.

The interactive website features include scrolling, visual animations. Milestar says the tire specifications include clean, simple charts that can expand to provide even more granular measurements and additional information. The website conforms to several different screen resolutions and devices.

The new site can be found at www.milestartires.com.

