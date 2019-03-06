Midas has been recognized by Newsweek as the most service-focused automotive repair shop in the automotive aftermarket, according to the magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service.

“The Newsweek award confirms what our customers are increasingly saying: Midas is a Touch Better,” said Ron Seagle, Midas vice president and general manager. “I congratulate and commend our franchisees and their teams for their commitment to Midas processes—and earning this well-deserved recognition. Thanks to their dedication, we continued to build trust in the Midas Touch throughout 2018, growing the number of customers that walked through our doors and cars in our bays.”

While Midas came in first in the automotive repair category on the list, AAMCO was ranked second followed by Firestone Complete Auto Care in third.

Newsweek developed the rankings based on an independent survey of 20,000+ U.S. customers who were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family. Respondents also assessed the brands on their communications, technical competence, service range, customer focus and accessibility. More than 130,000 evaluations were collected.

Midas, whose motto is “Always a Touch Better,” was launched in 1956. Back then, the brand’s initial appeal was while-you-wait muffler installation. In the 1980s, Midas began offering nationwide, lifetime-guaranteed brake service. A decade later, Midas launched the Motorist Assurance Program and introduced guidelines for technician/customer relations.

Today, Midas offers customers a written estimate before doing any work, a view into the service bays in most locations and a complimentary, multi-point courtesy check.