Midas Celebrates 67th Birthday with ’67 Acts of Kindness’

To help celebrate 67 years in business, Midas has called on its franchisees to execute “67 Acts of Kindness” in the cities, towns, and suburbs in which they do business during April. More than 100 events will be happening, including blood drives, catalytic converter theft-prevention sessions, “Project Spark” car donations, kids’ baseball league sponsorships and more.

In recent years, Midas said it has pioneered the safe use of car seats through Project Safe Baby, assisted the military through Operation Support Our Troops, and worked with food banks across North America to help Drive Out Hunger. In addition, Midas franchisees have given over 60 families reliable transportation through Project Spark. Activities celebrating Midas’ 67th anniversary in April include:

Richmond, VA—Mark Smith is donating a 3-D printer to Goochland Cares, a non-profit that provides dental care to Richmond residents of limited means. (The charity will use the printer to create dentures). He also will donate 67 gallons of milk to local food pantries each week in April.

Fort Smith, AR—Mark Kincannon and Michael Bolton will be helping local youth by sponsoring baseball teams, as well as orchestrating a food drive in conjunction with River Valley Food Bank.

Carlisle, PA—Nikki Ondek is teaming up with her local police department to provide certified trainers to do car seat checks and to help assure that seats are installed properly. She also will have child car seats available for those who cannot afford them.

Annapolis, MD—Robin Mohns will be holding a banquet to benefit The Chris Gives Foundation, which she established in memory of her late husband, Chris, who often offered free car service to local people in need. The foundation aims to help those who can’t afford car repairs.

Vancouver, Washington–Willy Vielmann will be hosting a catalytic converter theft-prevention event at his Vancouver, Washington, shop April 30, partnering with the sheriff’s department.

Minneapolis, MN–Owners of 21 stores throughout the Twin Cities and beyond will conduct a region-wide food drive with Keystone Community Service from April 10-29. For those who donate, the stores will offer vouchers for free oil changes. The Rochester location will work with a different charitable entity due to its location outside of the Twin Cities.

Midas, owned by the Florida-based TBC Corporation, has more than 2,100 franchised shops in 13 countries, including nearly 1,200 in the US and Canada.