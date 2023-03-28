Mickey Thompson Designs Tires for Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Mickey Thompson Tires introduced a new line for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Mickey Thompson said it worked closely with Dodge engineers in developing the tire. A relationship born at the dragstrip, the two companies began development on a modified version of Mickey Thompson’s popular ET Street R P 315/50R17 months prior to the Challenger SRT Demon 170 project kickoff.

Mickey Thompson said its ET Street tires turn the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170’s 945 ft. lbs of torque into traction. Achieving 0-60 in 1.66 seconds, the 1025-horsepower Demon 170 completes a quarter mile in a record-breaking 8.91 seconds at the track. The rear tire features a modified version of the popular Mickey Thomson ET Street R P315/50R17.

Mickey Thompson announced it also developed an ET Street Front 245/55R18 to create a staggered fitment designed to transfer power to the rear tires; allowing for reduced weight, lower rolling resistance and improved dynamic and handling balance to put the Challenger SRT Demon 170’s power to the ground when it creates more than 2 G’s of force at launch. These tires were designed specifically for the Challenger SRT Demon 170. The ET Street Front 245/55R18 and the modified version of the ET Street R P315/50R17 are not currently available for purchase.