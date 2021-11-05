Connect with us
Mickey Thompson, Cooper Brands Take Three Podium Spots for SEMA New Product Awards

Baja Legend EXP, Discoverer Snow Claw and ET Street Front tires were honored.
David Sickels

on

At the 2021 SEMA Show, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ Baja Legend EXP off-road tire claimed the Best New Product Award, and Mickey Thompson’s ET Street Front drag tire and Cooper Tire’s Discoverer Snow Claw were named to the award’s two runner-ups. Goodyear earned a complete sweep of the award in the Tire and Related Product category with these awards.

SEMA’s Best New Product Awards are presented to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products, and Baja Legend EXP, ET Street Front and Discoverer Snow Claw emerged in their respective categories.

Mickey Thompson and Cooper’s award-winning tires will be on display throughout the 2021 SEMA Show at booth 84180 and 45021, respectively. The featured tires include:

  • Baja Legend EXP: Features optimized tread design for maximum on and off-road grip and a smooth, quiet ride. The Baja Legend EXP’s variable length and depth Sidebiters provide a bold look, off-road traction and sidewall protection.
  • Discoverer Snow Claw: Features patented Snow Groove technology, which traps snow in the grooves of the tire for greater traction, handling and stopping power. Rigorously snow-tested in four countries across three continents, Discoverer Snow Claw gives drivers confidence and grip on the road in the bitter cold, snow and ice, the company says.
  • ET Street Front: Provides the potential for quicker elapsed times with a DOT-approved front skinny design. ET Street Front is a lightweight tire that features radial construction and lower rolling resistance and was made for early-and late-model muscle cars, hot rods and street rods.

on

