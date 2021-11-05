Mickey Thompson, Cooper Brands Take Three Podium Spots for SEMA New Product Awards

At the 2021 SEMA Show, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ Baja Legend EXP off-road tire claimed the Best New Product Award, and Mickey Thompson’s ET Street Front drag tire and Cooper Tire’s Discoverer Snow Claw were named to the award’s two runner-ups. Goodyear earned a complete sweep of the award in the Tire and Related Product category with these awards.
SEMA’s Best New Product Awards are presented to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products, and Baja Legend EXP, ET Street Front and Discoverer Snow Claw emerged in their respective categories.
Mickey Thompson and Cooper’s award-winning tires will be on display throughout the 2021 SEMA Show at booth 84180 and 45021, respectively. The featured tires include:
- Baja Legend EXP: Features optimized tread design for maximum on and off-road grip and a smooth, quiet ride. The Baja Legend EXP’s variable length and depth Sidebiters provide a bold look, off-road traction and sidewall protection.
- Discoverer Snow Claw: Features patented Snow Groove technology, which traps snow in the grooves of the tire for greater traction, handling and stopping power. Rigorously snow-tested in four countries across three continents, Discoverer Snow Claw gives drivers confidence and grip on the road in the bitter cold, snow and ice, the company says.
- ET Street Front: Provides the potential for quicker elapsed times with a DOT-approved front skinny design. ET Street Front is a lightweight tire that features radial construction and lower rolling resistance and was made for early-and late-model muscle cars, hot rods and street rods.