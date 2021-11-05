Mickey Thompson, Cooper Brands Take Three Podium Spots for SEMA New Product Awards

At the 2021 SEMA Show , Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels ’ Baja Legend EXP off-road tire claimed the Best New Product Award, and Mickey Thompson’s ET Street Front drag tire and Cooper Tire ’s Discoverer Snow Claw were named to the award’s two runner-ups. Goodyear earned a complete sweep of the award in the Tire and Related Product category with these awards.

SEMA’s Best New Product Awards are presented to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products, and Baja Legend EXP, ET Street Front and Discoverer Snow Claw emerged in their respective categories.

Mickey Thompson and Cooper’s award-winning tires will be on display throughout the 2021 SEMA Show at booth 84180 and 45021, respectively. The featured tires include: