Michelin Wins Tire Technology of the Year Award

Michelin and other top tier tire manufactures took home awards for their contributions to the industry at the Tire Technology International Awards for Innovation and Excellence, held in Germany during the 20th Tire Technology Expo, from Feb. 25-27.

The awards, coordinated by Tire Technology International magazine, were split into seven categories and officiated by a panel of international journalists and industry experts. Award recipients included:

VMI’s Synchro Crown Drum, Tire Manufacturing Innovation of the Year,

Michelin’s Uptis, an airless mobility solution for passenger vehicles, Tire Technology of the Year

Michelin, Tire Manufacturer of the Year, for overcoming competition from other Tier 1 tiremakers

Eastman, Tire Industry Supplier of the Year

RubberJet Valley, commended for its environmentally friendly High-Pressure Water Jet Technology, Environmental Achievement of the Year Award

As well as recognizing the achievements of manufacturers and suppliers, the awards celebrate the achievements of individuals within the industry. Andrew Tinker, a 40-year industry veteran, was honored with the magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tinker has authored more than 80 technical papers, co-edited a book and was the co-inventor on four patents for commercial products, the Tire Technology Expo says. He has become a renowned expert in the study and development of rubber blends and thermoplastic elastomers based on natural rubber. Although he retired as director of research of the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre (TARRC) in 2009 and remains on a number of committees associated with the rubber industry.